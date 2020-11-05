Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Players Association has voted to approve a reduced 72-game season and a Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-21 campaign.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the NBA and the players' union will now work to finalize health and safety protocols, along with finishing up financial terms on an amended collective bargaining agreement.

"Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season," the NBPA said in a statement Thursday night.

The league's trade moratorium is expected to be lifted shortly before the NBA Draft on Nov. 18. According to ESPN, no official start date for free agency has been agreed upon yet.

The NBA was halted for more than four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to prevent substantial financial losses, the league is attempting to make up that time and return to a schedule that is near its original.

The NBA believes that a Dec. 22 start and a 72-game schedule that ends before the Olympic Games in mid-July is worth between $500 million and $1 billion in short- and long-term revenues to the league and its players, according to ESPN.

The league's salary cap is expected to remain the same from last season at about $109 million.