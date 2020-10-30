Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach, the team announced Friday.

D'Antoni will reunite with Nets head coach Steve Nash, who won two MVP awards while playing for D'Antoni with the Phoenix Suns. D'Antoni also coached Nash when they were with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012-14.

The 69-year-old D'Antoni -- a two-time NBA Coach of the Year -- spent the past four years with the Rockets before opting to walk away at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign. He posted a 217-101 record during his tenure in Houston, advancing to the Western Conference finals once.

The Nets also announced the hires of Amar'e Stoudemire and highly regarded assistant Ime Udoka, who spent seven of the last eight seasons on Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs.

Nash has assembled a strong coaching staff for his first season as a head coach. His staff also includes associate head coach Jacque Vaughn, Adam Harrington, Jordan Ott, Tiago Splitter and Ryan Forehan-Kelly.

The Nets are expected to be among the favorites to win the NBA championship in the upcoming season with the return of Kyrie Irving and debut of Kevin Durant.