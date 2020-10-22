Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The 2020 NBA Draft will be held virtually on Nov. 18 from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Conn., the league and network announced Thursday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will be in studio at ESPN to announce each selection in the first and second rounds, respectively. Some draftees will appear virtually.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Lamelo Ball of Australia's National Basketball League, former Memphis center James Wiseman and Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton are among the top prospects for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Dayton's Obi Toppin, Israel's Deni Avdija and Auburn's Isaac Okoro are among other top draft prospects.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 overall draft selection. The Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers also have picks in the top five.

NBA Draft coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT. The event will air on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. The NBA Draft has never been held on the ESPN campus.