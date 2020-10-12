Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (pictured) said Kobe Bryant's Jan. 26 death brought the team closer together and inspired their 2020 NBA Finals run. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka (shown at Kobe Bryant's Feb. 24 celebration of life ceremony) said the team's championship helps add to the late Lakers legend's legacy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and his teammates wore Kobe Bryant edition jerseys throughout the 2020 season and their championship run. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Oct. 12 (UPI) --Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna guided the team's run through the NBA Finals, which ended with a championship in Orlando, Fla.
Pelinka made the comments after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Walt Disney World Resort.
Advertisement
The 4-2 series victory gave the franchise its 17th championship, which ties the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.
Bryant helped guide the Lakers to five of those titles during his Hall of Fame career as a player. He remained close to Pelinka -- his former agent -- and Lakers players after he retired after the 2015-2016 season and before he died with eight others in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.
"2020 has been a tragic and very difficult year in many ways, with what happened on Jan. 26, and I think Kobe and Gianna have guided this team the entire year," Pelinka said. "Kobe's voice is always in my head, always, every day, every minute.
"For us to be able to win this championship doesn't take away the sting of the loss, but what it does is it helps us add to their legacy. Kobe and Gianna's legacy will last forever.
"It will impact lives around the world in positive ways, and this championship and this Lakers championship in 2020 is partly to build on that legacy and honor them, and for us to be able to do that, the moment couldn't be any more special to do that for them."
The Lakers were undefeated in the snakeskin-print jerseys before they lost to the Heat in Game 5 on Friday.
"I know he's looking down on us super proud," Davis said. "Before the tragedy, he would come to the game and just tell us, 'This is y'all year. This is y'all year. Go out and take it.' He had a lot of confidence in our team. He had a lot of confidence in our organization to go out there and win it this year.
"When we brought out the 'Mamba' jerseys, we had a different swag. It sucks that we didn't go undefeated [in the jerseys], but I know he would rather take this championship than a loss in a 'Mamba' jersey. We miss him, and this is definitely for him."
Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, also wrote a message to the team after the victory Sunday on Instagram.
"Congratulations 'Uncle P' [Pelinka]! Congratulations Lakers," Vanessa wrote. "Kobe was right: 'Stay the course. Block out the noise.'"
Remembering the career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant stands during a time out against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City during a game on January 26, 2014. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
At the age of 17, Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. File Photo by Steve Grayson/UPI | License Photo
Bryant played 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists throughout his career. File Photo by James Nielsen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant presented a Lakers Jersey to President George W. Bush after winning the 2001 NBA championship. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and back to back championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Throughout his career, Bryant appeared in seven NBA Finals and was named Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
In 2008, Bryant was part of the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball "Redeem Team" that won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Bryant won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA basketball in 2008 and 2012. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his final NBA game, scoring 60 points as the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 101 to 96. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers retired the jersey numbers 8 and 24 in honor of Bryant. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "'Dear Basketball," which he wrote and narrated. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, age 17, 13, 3 and 7 months. Gianna (R) died with her father in the helicopter crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant draws a foul by Denver Nuggets Corey Brewer in the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Denver on May 10, 2012. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Bryant is introduced before his last professional game on April 13, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
Bryant, with his wife, Vanessa, holds up his Oscar for Best Documentary Short as they arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Fans celebrate Bryant's final game at the Staples Center. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Flowers lie outside the entrance of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which Bryant started for youth basketball. He was on his way there with his daughter when their helicopter crashed. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo