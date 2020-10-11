Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) drives to the basket between Miami Heat forwards Jae Crowder (B) and Bam Adebayo (L) during the first quarter in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to secure the franchise's 17th championship in team history.

The Lakers conquered the NBA bubble -- brought about by the coronavirus pandemic -- in historic fashion, leading from beginning to end and by as much as 36 points. It was the third wire-to-wire victory to clinch a championship in the last 50 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, as this year's Lakers team joined the 1982 Lakers and the 1986 Boston Celtics.

James, who claimed his fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy and third championship with three different franchises, had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Lakers to their first title in a decade. The 16-time All-Star selection also earned his fourth NBA Finals MVP award in the blowout victory.

James, who won Finals MVP in 2012 and 2013 with the Heat and in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, became the first player in league history to capture the award with three different teams.

"We just want our respect," James said during the trophy presentation. "[General manager] Rob [Pelinka] wants his respect, coach [Frank] Vogel wants his respect, our organization wants its respect, Laker Nation wants its respect.

"And I want my damn respect, too."

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis, who was in tears after earning his first championship, notched 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Rajon Rondo notched 19 points off the bench to claim his second NBA title.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points for the Lakers, who are now tied with the Celtics for the most championships in league history. Danny Green had 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, who kept Miami afloat for much of the series, was limited to 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jae Crowder scored 12 points, and Goran Dragic -- playing for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Game 1 -- had only five points on 2-of-8 shooting. Duncan Robinson finished with 10 points.