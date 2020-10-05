Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Ryan Mutombo, the son of Hall of Fame basketball player Dikembe Mutombo, has committed to play at Georgetown.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center from the Lovett School in Atlanta announced his decision to join the Hoyas basketball program Sunday on social media.

The elder Mutombo played at Georgetown from 1988 through 1990 under the late coach John Thompson. Dikembe went on to become the No. 4 overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star.

"Welcome home, son," Dikembe wrote Sunday on Instagram.

Ryan -- a junior -- is the No. 94 prospect on the 2021 ESPN 100. He ranks No. 71 on the Top247 for the class of 2021. The four-star prospect picked Georgetown over Tennessee, Stanford and Georgia.

Hoyas coach and NBA legend Patrick Ewing also played at Georgetown, but left the school for the NBA after the 1984-1985 season before Dikembe arrived on the Washington, D.C., campus.

Georgetown went 15-17 in 2019-2020 and lost to St. John's in the Big East Tournament before the college basketball postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hoyas have posted a winning record once since the 2014-2015 season.