Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Just days after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers has agreed to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday that Rivers reached an agreement on a five-year deal with the 76ers. The team has yet to confirm the contract.

Advertisement

Rivers' pact with the Sixers comes only three days after the veteran coach left the Clippers. He will return to the Atlantic Division, where he coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2009.

76ers general manager Elton Brand reached out to Rivers and his representative, Lonnie Cooper, on Monday to determine whether he was interested in the team's coaching vacancy, according to ESPN. Rivers met with Brand and other high-ranking officials in the organization Wednesday, and the sides quickly moved toward a multiyear agreement.

Rivers will take over a 76ers team that had a disappointing first-round exit in the Eastern Conference playoffs this year. The Celtics swept the 76ers in the opening round of the postseason, leading to the firing of former coach Brett Brown in late August.

The 58-year-old Rivers had two years remaining on his contract with the Clippers, according to ESPN. In his seven years in Los Angeles, he guided the franchise to a 356-208 record -- the fifth-best mark in the league and the best by any team without a trip to the conference finals.

Rivers led the Clippers to the Western Conference semifinals this season but blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets. He went 3-8 in potential series-clinching games with the Clippers, tied for the worst mark by a single coach with one team.