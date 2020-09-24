Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (C) fights through Boston Celtics players (L-R) Marcus Smart, Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum during the second half in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that All-Star big man Bam Adebayo will be able to play in Friday's Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Spoelstra told reporters that Adebayo didn't need to undergo additional testing for an apparent wrist injury and will be "ready to go" for the potential closeout game.

"It's a little bit of everything," Spoelstra said when asked if the injury was to Adebayo's wrist, shoulder or arm. "This is a physical series. He'll be ready to go [Friday]."

Adebayo was injured after getting tangled up with Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the second half of Wednesday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Adebayo's left wrist appeared to twist in the wrong direction, but he brushed off concerns about the ailment.

"I'm good," Adebayo said after Wednesday's game. "Just a wrong turn ... wrong little movement, nothing major."

Spoelstra also didn't sound concerned about Adebayo's injury after the game.

"He's just got a lot of ice on his body," Spoelstra said. "And that's where we are right now -- everybody's earning their ice."

Adebayo has averaged 21.5 points, 11 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the series against the Celtics. He played 41 minutes in the Heat's 112-109 win over Boston on Wednesday and notched 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Miami holds a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is set for Friday inside the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla.