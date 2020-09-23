Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by. Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Jamal Murray hit several clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead his team past the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Murray scored 10 of his 28 points in the final frame of the 114-106 win Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla., to cut the Lakers' series lead to 2-1.

"When I'm talking to my teammates, being the vocal leader, going up and down and pushing everyone. They tend to follow," Murray told reporters. "It was fun to see them have a lot of fun like they did.

"We came up with the win. Hopefully we can keep that play up."

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic scored 11 points in the first 12 minutes to give his team a 29-27 lead in the first quarter. The Nuggets started the second quarter with a 13-3 run to push their lead to 44-30 and led 63-53 at halftime.

Denver put together another run late in the third quarter to push the lead to as many as 20 points before the Lakers rallied down the stretch.

The Lakers went on an 18-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter and cut the Nuggets lead to 99-96 with 6:07 remaining. Jerami Grant hit a key jump shot and made two free throws on the next two possessions to keep Denver in the lead.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo made a free throw with 3:33 remaining to cut the deficit to four before Murray squared up from downtown. The Nuggets guard, who has so far been spectacular in the playoffs, elevated for a 3-pointer over Alex Caruso with 2:17 remaining to give Denver a 106-99 edge.

Murray penetrated and found Paul Millsap for a dunk on the Nuggets next possession to push their lead to nine points with 1:33 remaining. He followed with another 3-pointer over Anthony Davis to clinch the victory for Denver.

"I would say Jamal is a complete basketball player," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "He's not just a scorer. He's a play-maker, can rebound for his position.

"These 16, 17 Playoff games have been the best stretch of defense I've ever seen him play."

Murray made 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range and had 12 assists and eight rebounds in the win. Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Grant scored 26 points for the Nuggets.

LeBron James scored a game-high 30 points and had 11 assists and 10 rebounds while Davis scored 17 points for Los Angeles in the loss.

"Denver came in and played exceptionally well," James said. "They played better than us, more aggressive than us through three quarters, 36 minutes, but you know, we've got into the [foul] penalty in the third quarter with like nine and a half minutes to go and we had some turnovers that led to some easy buckets for them. We had 16 turnovers for 25 points and put them to the [free throw] line 29 times.

"Those aren't going to be winning ingredients for us if we continue to do that."

Third-seeded Denver is again trying to come from behind to win a playoff series, after fighting back from a 3-1 deficit in its first two series against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Game 4 is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT Thursday.