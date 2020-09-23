Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and his wife, Robyn, welcomed their fourth child Wednesday.

Robyn Hayward announced the birth of their first son -- Gordon Theodore Hayward -- with a post on social media Wednesday. The announcement came only a few hours before the Celtics played the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

"Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward," she wrote on Instagram. "If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can't wait for you to meet him. We're ready to watch you tonight!"

Gordon Hayward, 30, initially planned to leave the NBA bubble for the birth of their first son, but he decided to remain with the Celtics after discussions with his wife. If he had left the bubble, he would have been subject to another quarantine period -- forcing him to miss at least two games.

The All-Star forward had some time off earlier in the Celtics' playoff run because of a sprained ankle, and he spent some of that time with his family before returning to the league's bubble near Orlando, Fla.

"I think his ankle's fine right now," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday after the birth was announced. "I don't think he's thought about it all afternoon. ... Very, very happy to hear the news."

The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics. In his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about five weeks, Gordon Hayward had six points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.