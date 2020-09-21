Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis channeled the late Kobe Bryant with a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets Sunday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Lakers now lead the series 2-0 after the 105-103 triumph in Orlando, Fla. Davis scored a game-high 31 points and had nine rebounds.
"It was a special one for me," Davis told reporters. "Special one for my teammates. ... Right before the [season] hiatus, I missed a shot against the Brooklyn Nets in the same spot [during a] slightly different play. I was upset with myself. And [LeBron James] said, 'Man, we're gonna live or die with you shooting that shot.'
"I got the same opportunity tonight. [I was] ready to make it."
Davis and the Lakers trailed 103-102 after Nikola Jokic hit a hook shot for the Nuggets with 20.8 seconds remaining. Alex Caruso missed a 3-pointer with about seven seconds left in regulation, but the Lakers got an offensive rebound after the attempt.
Rajon Rondo found Davis on the right wing with the inbound bounce pass. Davis caught it and elevated before firing the 3-point shot over Jokic's outstretched arm. The buzzer sounded just before the shot went through the net to give the Lakers a two-point win.
Davis sprinted up the sideline and yelled "Kobe" as he celebrated with teammates. The Lakers also wore special "Black Mamba" edition jerseys during the game.
"We want to embody what Kobe Bryant stood for and honor his memory," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "Obviously, there are certain games where we are going to feel it a little bit more than others. When we have that uniform on, I think we feel it more than others.
"That's a shot Kobe Bryant would hit. To me, [Davis] coming off just flying to the wing like that, catch-and-shoot with the biggest game on the line of our season, nothing but net, it's a 'Mamba' shot."
The Lakers led by as many as 16 points in the game, which featured eight lead changes and was tied four times.
James paced the Lakers with 12 points in the first quarter for an early 29-21 lead and the team outscored the Nuggets 31-29 in the second quarter to earn a 60-50 edge at halftime.
In the third, the Lakers used a 10-2 run to push the lead to 16 points with 8:12 remaining. The Nuggets chipped away at the lead, outscored the Lakers 28-22 and tied the score at 82-82 with 9:58 in the game.
Denver and Los Angeles then exchanged the lead multiple times before Jokic hit his late hook shot for a one-point edge. The Lakers fought for two key rebounds down the stretch before Rondo hit Davis for the decisive shot.
"You're not going to make them all, but the belief to just take it and live with the results is what it's all about," James said.
"[Sunday] was his moment. It was his moment to find a space, hunt the ball down and one of our top 10 assists leaders, Rondo, found him and he knocked it down. A big-time play."
James had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win. Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 points apiece for the Lakers and Rondo had three points and nine assists off the bench.
Jokic scored 30 points and had nine assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray had 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss.
"We gave ourselves a chance to win tonight," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Obviously, Anthony Davis hits a big three to win the game at the buzzer. We'll watch the film, see what happened on that last play.
"The message is we're down 2-0. Let's go out and win Game 3."
The Nuggets, however, might have the Lakers right where they want them. Denver came back from a 3-1 series deficit in their first two playoff series against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, the only team in NBA history to do it twice in the same postseason.
Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
Moments from LeBron James' career
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended
because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo
James slam dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets in Cleveland, on November 5, 2003. The Cavaliers lost
93-89 in their home opener. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James keeps the ball from Charlotte Bobcats guard Gerald Wallace in Charlotte, N.C., on November 18, 2004. Earlier that year, James was chosen
as Rookie of the Year and named to the National Basketball Association All-Rookie Team. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (R) reaches in for the steal from James in Los Angeles on January 12, 2006. The Lakers defeated
the Cavaliers 99-98. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James puts in a layup over Washington Wizards Jared Jeffries in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2006. Washington defeated
Cleveland 104-92. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
James looks back to the bench during a timeout in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich., on May 9, 2006. The Pistons defeated
the Cavaliers 97-91 in game two of the second round of playoffs. Later that year, James signed
a three-year extension with the Cavaliers. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James pumps his fist during the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 31, 2007. The Cavaliers won
112-108 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James smiles before the game against the New York Knicks in New York City on December 19, 2007. The Knicks defeated
the Cavaliers 108-90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James hits a long 3-point shot at the buzzer before halftime against the New York Knicks in New York City on March 5, 2008. James scored 50 points as the Cavaliers defeated
the Knicks 119-105. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Jason Kidd (L to R), James and Chris Paul celebrate a win over Spain to claim the gold medal
for men's basketball during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing on August 24, 2008. The United States won 118 to 107. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Coach Dru Joyce (L to R), James and director Kristopher Belman arrive at a screening of the film "More Than A Game" in Paris on September 2, 2009. The Cavaliers had finished the previous season as the Eastern Conference's top seed
. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
James goes through his pregame ritual before playing against the New York Knicks in New York City on November 6, 2009. The Cavaliers defeated
the Knicks 100-91. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James shows off his second consecutive NBA MVP trophy
before Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland on May 3, 2010. Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on December 25, 2010. The Heat defeated
the Lakers 96-80. After seven years playing in Cleveland, James signed
with the Miami Heat summer 2010. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Chicago on May 26, 2011. The Heat defeated
the Bulls 83-80. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James gets ready to play against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on April 12, 2012. The Bulls defeated
the Heat 96-86 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Miami Heat teammate Dwayne Wade stand on the court while the Heat shoot free throws against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round of the NBA Playoffs in New York City on May 6, 2012. The Knicks defeated
the Heat 89-87. Later that month, James won
the NBA MVP Award for the third time. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Tyson Chandler (L to R), Kevin Durant, James, and Westbrook Russell joke with teammates after receiving their gold medals
at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on August 12, 2012. The United States defeated Spain to claim the gold 107-100. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
President Barack Obama (R) laughs as he listens to James talk about his visit to the White House and Dwayne Wade holds an "Obama" jersey, as the Miami Heat visit the East Room in Washington, D.C., on January 28, 2013. Later that year, the Heat won
their second consecutive title. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
James' shot is blocked by Brooklyn Nets Andray Blatche (C) and point guard Shaun Livingston (L) in New York City on November 1, 2013. The Nets defeated
the Heat 101-100. Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo
James wears a jersey with his nickname, "King James," on the back against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on January 10, 2014. The Nets defeated
the Heat 104-95 in double overtime. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James stands on the floor during a timeout against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 9, 2014. The Bulls defeated
the Heat 95-88 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPi | License Photo
James honors the fallen Eric Garner
with a T-shirt that says "I can't breathe" as he is introduced at the start of the game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on December 8, 2014. ***He's back on the Cavs**** UPI/Rich Kane | License Photo
James drives the the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler defends during Game 3 the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 8, 2015. The Bulls defeated
the Cavaliers 99-96 and lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith laugh as they watch their teammates finish off the Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 14, 2015 in Chicago. The Cavaliers defeated
the Bulls 94-73, winning the series 4-2 and advancing the the Eastern Conference Finals. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James fires a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets Wayne Ellington in New York City on January 20, 2016. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 91-78. In late 2015, James ranked
in the top 25 of NBA top scorers and top assisters. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James (L) introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Cleveland on November 6, 2016. Earlier in the year, James wrote
a column in support of Clinton's candidacy. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
James arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 in New York City on December 12, 2016. James was honored
d as the 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast member James, back left, attends the premiere of "Smallfoot"
with his wife, Savannah,and their children, Bryce Maximus (L to R), Zhuri and LeBron Jr. in Los Angeles on September 22, 2018. James voiced the character Gwangi in the animated film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James participates in Lakers media day in El Segundo, Calif., on September 27, 2019. James joined
the Lakers in late 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James continues his dribble while falling to the court against the Warriors in second quarter action in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. The Lakers defeated
the Warriors 120-94. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James speaks during the Los Angeles Lakers' ceremony
to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. James, who is in his second season with the Lakers and passed Bryant to take third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list Saturday night, spoke about the death of Bryant to the crowd. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James smiles during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles on March 6, 2020. The Lakers defeated the Bucks 113-103. A couple months later, James and several other NBA stars had a private conference
about how to resume the season during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo