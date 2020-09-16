Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who led the league in assists this year, averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the regular season. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history Wednesday when he was named to an All-NBA team for the 16th time in his 17-year NBA career.

James was one of five players -- alongside reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis -- to be selected to the league's All-NBA first team, breaking a tie with Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most total selections in NBA history.

Along with snapping the tie with those three legends, James also extended a record he previously held by being named to his 13th All-NBA first team. The 35-year-old James made 11 consecutive first teams before a groin injury cut his 2018-19 season short.

James, who led the league in assists this year, averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the regular season.

The three All-NBA teams for this year were revealed Wednesday on ESPN's The Jump. The other 10 players honored were: Chris Paul (second team), Damian Lillard (second team), Pascal Siakam (second team), Kawhi Leonard (second team), Nikola Jokic (second team), Ben Simmons (third team), Russell Westbrook (third team), Jayson Tatum (third team), Jimmy Butler (third team) and Rudy Gobert (third team).

With previous All-NBA players such as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin missing most, if not all, of this season due to injuries, multiple players joined an All-NBA team for the first time -- including Doncic, Tatum, Simmons and Siakam.