Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has posted a 111-43 record in two seasons as the team's coach. He guided the team to an NBA title last year. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors have signed Nick Nurse, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year, to a multiyear contract extension.

The Raptors announced Nurse's extension Tuesday but didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

"My family and I will always be appreciative of [Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman] Larry Tanenbaum and MLSE ownership for this opportunity," Nurse said in a statement. "I'm grateful to [team president] Masai [Ujiri], [general manager] Bobby [Webster], and the players for their trust and their hard work.

"Toronto has been my home for the past seven years, and I look forward to it being home for many more. I've watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship."

Nurse -- formerly a Raptors assistant coach for five seasons -- has posted a 111-43 record in two seasons as Toronto's head coach and led the franchise to its first NBA championship last year.

The Raptors had a 53-19 record this season and were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the semifinals.

"Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we've experienced together," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

"The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team's history -- first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice. Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we're looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future."

Nurse was named the league's Coach of the Year last month, making him the first coach to win the annual award in both the NBA and the NBA G League.