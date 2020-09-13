Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (L) shakes hands with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the second half of Game 6 in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets pulled off another season-saving comeback Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 111-98 to even their Western Conference semifinal series at three games apiece.

The Nuggets faced a 19-point deficit with 10:10 left in the third quarter before rallying behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to force a decisive Game 7. Jokic recorded 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while Murray had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Nuggets are trying to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same postseason. Denver did so against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

The winner of the Nuggets-Clippers series will play the Los Angeles Lakers -- who beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night -- in the Western Conference finals.

Gary Harris notched 16 points for the Nuggets. Rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. scored 13 points and reserve guard Monte Morris had 10.

Paul George led the Clippers with 33 points on 9-of-21 shooting. He also had six rebounds and a team-best five steals. Kawhi Leonard tallied 25 points, eight boards, five assists and two steals.

Lou Williams had 14 points off the bench for the Clippers, who are now 0-7 in games where they could clinch a spot in the conference finals. JaMychal Green scored 11 points in 20 minutes.

Game 7 of the series is set for Tuesday night.