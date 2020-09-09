Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) reacts to a foul called against Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) during Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The defending champion Toronto Raptors grinded out a 125-122 win in double overtime over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

O.G. Anunoby, who sank a buzzer-beater in Game 3 to help the Raptors avoid a 3-0 deficit, put Toronto ahead for good after another clutch 3-pointer with just under a minute left in the second overtime.

Kyle Lowry then drilled an acrobatic jumper with 11.7 seconds remaining and Norman Powell converted two free throw attempts to seal the Game 6 victory and set up a winner-take-all matchup.

The winner of the Game 7 will play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

"Game 7 to go to the Eastern Conference finals," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "All you can ask for is a chance."

Lowry had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 53 minutes for the Raptors. He played the entire second half again, marking the third time in the last four games that he hasn't come off the floor in the third and fourth quarters.

Powell finished with 23 points and two steals in 38 minutes off the bench for Toronto. VanVleet scored 21 points, and Anunoby recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Jayson Tatum notched 29 points, 14 boards and nine assists.

Marcus Smart had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with about three seconds left in the second overtime.

"We had a lot of opportunities down the stretch and we didn't take care of them as good as we needed to," Brown said. "That's fine. We're heading into a Game 7. We feel good about ourselves."

Game 7 of the series is set for Friday.