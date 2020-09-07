Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (R) had 27 points and six rebounds in 37 minutes in a playoff win over the Toronto Raptors Monday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 111-89 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 an Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday in Orlando, Fla. The Celtics now lead the series 3-2.

"Our guys came out ready to fight tonight and we have to come out ready to fight in the next game," Brown told reporters.

The Celtics led by as many as 30 points in the blowout and are now one win away from a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston never trailed Toronto in Game 5 and ended the Raptors' two-game winning streak in the series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

"We were really active and trying to play as hard as we could," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "We were playing with great purpose. You could feel it from the get-go."

The Celtics went on a 5-0 run to start Monday's game. Boston the used another 8-0 run to earn a 25-11 lead after the first 12 minutes. Brown scored nine points in the second quarter and helped the Celtics outscore the Raptors 37-24 in the frame to secure a 62-35 lead at halftime.

Boston continued to pour it on in the third frame and pushed the lead to 79-49 with 4:23 remaining in the quarter. The Raptors outscored the Celtics 26-24 in the fourth quarter, but could not rally to close the large deficit.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points and had seven assists and four rebounds in the win. Jayson Tatum chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds for Boston. Fred VanVleet scored a team-high 18 points for Toronto. Norman Powell scored 16 points off the bench for the Raptors.

"You have to give them credit," VanVleet said. "They outplayed us in pretty much every facet of the game. They were quicker to the ball, playing with more force and pace and as a result, you saw the [bad] start we were able to get out to."

The Celtics battle the Raptors in Game 6 at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Orlando.

"We just have to stay focussed, stay locked in, execute the game plan, come out and play hard and do our jobs and hold each other accountable," Brown said.