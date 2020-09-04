Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard held his squad lead by as many as 29 points in a dominant playoff win over the Denver Nuggets Thursday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers shot 57% as a team in a blowout of the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series in Orlando, Fla.

The Clippers held the Nuggets to 42% shooting in the 120-97 win Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World Resort. Paul George chipped in 19 points in the win. No Nuggets players scored more than 15 points.

The Nuggets had just one day of rest before the game after they finished a seven-game series against the Utah Jazz. The Clippers had three days of rest and hadn't played since Sunday.

"That team went through a seven-game series and I'm sure they'll come back more prepared for Game 2," Leonard told reporters.

Denver led 24-18 in the first quarter before Los Angeles used an 11-3 run to take a 29-27 advantage. Leonard netted 10 points in the first 12 minutes to pace the comeback.

The game was tied 31-31 entering the second quarter before the Clippers put together another 12-3 run to claim a 58-43 advantage 3:08 before halftime. George scored eight points to spark the Clippers to a 69-51 lead at the break.

Los Angeles broke the game open with a 17-2 run in the third frame to push their lead to 29 points. The Nuggets outscored the Clippers 30-29 down the stretch, but couldn't overcome the massive deficit.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 15 points. Paul Millsap chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Marcus Morris had 18 points for the Clippers.

"We are playing well and playing hard," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "We are going to make mistakes, but when you play hard it covers up for them. I thought we did that [Thursday]."

The Nuggets next face the Clippers in Game 2 at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday.