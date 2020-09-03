Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (L) gets mobbed by teammates after hitting the game-winning shot at the buzzer in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- O.G. Anunoby sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Anunoby caught a cross-court pass from All-Star guard Kyle Lowry -- who managed to loft the ball just over the outstretched arms of 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall -- and hit a 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired to prevent the Raptors from falling into a likely insurmountable 3-0 hole.

The Celtics still hold a 2-1 series lead over the Raptors. No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 series deficit.

"The pass was nothing. O.G. made the shot," Lowry said. "All the credit goes to the shot, man. That's a tough shot. Give O.G. that credit.

"The pass was just to get it to a guy like O.G. It's O.G.'s moment, man. That's a great moment for that kid."

Lowry played 46 minutes and finished with 31 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. Fred VanVleet had 25 points and six assists, while Anunoby tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had 16 points and seven rebounds. Marc Gasol added 10 points and six boards for Toronto.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 29 points and three steals. The All-Star guard found big man Daniel Theis for a dunk with a half-second left in the fourth quarter to give the Celtics a two-point lead, but Anunoby's 3-pointer proved to be the knockout punch.

"It hurts and stings to lose," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said. "But we'll just get back to it and get ready for Saturday."

"Much credit to those guys," Walker said. "That was a hell of a shot."

Jaylen Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points, nine boards and six assists for the Celtics. Marcus Smart added 11 points for Boston.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is set for Saturday.