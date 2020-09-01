Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and his fiancee are expecting a baby girl and baby boy, the couple's second and third children. Photo by Steve Dipaola/EPA-EFE

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and his fiancee are expecting twins.

Lillard announced the pregnancy Monday on social media. He posted a photo of himself with his fiancee, Kay'La Hanson, and son Damian Lillard Jr., as the trio held two peas in a pod. Lillard's fiance is pregnant with a boy and a girl.

"I'm a daddy daddy now," Lillard wrote for the caption. "Happy for another boy, but this girl is going to hit different."

Several fellow NBA players, athletes and celebrities congratulated Lillard, including Ja Morant, Bradley Beal, Kevin Hart, Skylar Diggins and J.R. Smith.

Lillard and Hanson were engaged in February. The couple welcomed Damian Jr. in 2018.

The Blazers star was the NBA Bubble MVP after he averaged 37.6 points, 9.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in eight seeding clashes in Orlando, Fla., before his team lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in a first-round Western Conference playoff series and returned to Portland, Ore.

Lillard injured his knee during Game 4 of that series and returned home before his team lost the series and left the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

Lillard, 30, averaged a career-high 30 points per game in his eighth NBA season for the Trail Blazers. The five-time All-Star is signed through the 2024-2025 season. Lillard signed a four-year, $196 million contract extension in 2019.