Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has now averaged 47.3 points per game in his last three playoff games after he scored 50 points in a Game 6 win over the Utah Jazz Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Steve Dipaola/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray erupted for nine 3-pointers and totaled 50 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a win over the Utah Jazz and force a decisive Game 7 in the first round Western Conference playoff series.

Murray made 17 of 24 shot attempts in the 119-107 victory Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also made nine 3 pointers and totalled 44 points in the affair.

"I play with the will to win," said Murray, who also scored 50 points in Game 4 and 42 points in Game 5.

The Nuggets started the series strong with a win in Game 1 before the Jazz won three straight to take control of the series. The Nuggets then stopped the bleeding with a Game 5 win on Tuesday before they tied the series Sunday.

Game 6 featured just one lead change, as the Jazz led for the first 21:43 before the Nuggets snatched momentum.

"No one is down," Mitchell said of the Jazz's demeanor after the lost. "We are just [angry]. If we are down right now then we've already lost Game 7.

"There were things we could have done to win that game. We are motivated to win this [next game]. Nobody said it was going to be easy."

Murray scored 11 points in the first quarter, but the Jazz held a 36-30 lead after the first 12 minutes. Denver outscored Utah 7-0 at the start of the second quarter to take a 42-39 edge. Murray scored 14 points in the frame to help the Nuggets hold onto a 61-56 lead at the half.

The Jazz got to within a point of the Nuggets in the third quarter, but were not able to close the gap. Murray then outscored Mitchell 21-17 down the stretch to help Denver secure the victory.

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic scored 22 points and had nine assists, four rebounds and three steals. Jerami Grant chipped in 18 points for Denver.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jazz guard Mike Conley had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds in the loss.

Murray also had six assists and five rebounds in the win.

"I've been blessed to be around some great players: LeBron, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, but I've never seen a guy go for 50, 42 and 50," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. "That's a young guy putting a team on his back."

The Jazz and Nuggets face off in Game 7 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Orlando. The winner of the series will play the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals.