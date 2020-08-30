Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (L) attempts a shot over Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (R) during the second half of Game 6 in their first-round series Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers outlasted star guard Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to reach the Western Conference semifinals, while the Boston Celtics opened their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors with a win Sunday inside the NBA's bubble.

Kawhi Leonard had 33 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and five steals to guide the Clippers to a 111-97 win over the short-handed Mavs in six games. Dallas, playing in its first postseason since 2016, was missing All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis for the third consecutive game because of a knee injury.

Doncic, who was dealing with an ankle injury for much of the series, capped his remarkable first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the loss. He averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in the first-round series.

The 21-year-old star kept the game close in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers had too many answers. Los Angeles had a strong defensive effort and Leonard reached the 30-point mark in his fifth straight playoff game to push the No. 2 seed Clippers into a second-round meeting with either the Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac each added 15 points for the Clippers. Reserve guard Reggie Jackson had 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Dorian Finney-Smith recorded 16 points, six boards and four assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Celtics rolled to a 112-94 victory over the Raptors on Sunday to begin their second-round Eastern Conference series. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points for the Celtics, who never trailed in the contest.

RELATED NBA players agree to resume postseason after protest stoppage

Celtics All-Star guard Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists. With the win, the Celtics improved to 4-1 against the defending champion Raptors this season and earned their second blowout win over Toronto inside the bubble near Orlando, Fla.

"You got a team like Toronto, the defending champs, a really, really good team and they know what it takes. ... You have to be locked in even more," Smart said. "And that's just [what] we try to come out and do."

Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Daniel Theis recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds for Boston, which holds a 5-0 record this postseason.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 17 points and eight assists. Pascal Siakam, who was slowed by early foul trouble, finished with 13 points.

Toronto guard Fred VanVleet chipped in 11 points to go with eight assists and six steals. Serge Ibaka had 15 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

The NBA's playoff schedule resumed Saturday after games were postponed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in response to sports-wide protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Saturday, the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks closed out the Orlando Magic in five games to advance to the next round, while the Western Conference's top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers edged the Portland Trail Blazers in five games.

The Houston Rockets earned a 114-80 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to take a 3-2 series lead.