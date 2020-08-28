Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis (L) averaged 30.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during the NBA's seeding games. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis will miss the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a knee injury, the team announced Friday.

The Mavs said in a statement that Porzingis has a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and "further treatment options are being explored at this time." The team noted that Porzingis suffered the injury during the Mavs' Game 1 loss to the Clippers.

Porzingis was listed as questionable for Game 2 of the series but suited up and had 23 points in 36 minutes to help Dallas even the series at one game apiece. He recorded 34 points and 13 rebounds in 38 minutes in the team's Game 3 loss.

The team didn't list his knee ailment on the Game 4 injury report, but he was scratched just before tipoff after reporting soreness. He also sat out Game 5 after getting downgraded from questionable to out.

Dallas re-signed Porzingis last year to a maximum deal worth $158 million over five seasons.

Porzingis, listed at 7-foot-3, averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks in 57 games during his first season with the Mavericks. The 25-year-old averaged 30.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during the NBA's seeding games.