LeBron James' (C) Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have voted to end the NBA playoffs in protest after the shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The NBA playoffs are in limbo and the league plans to meet at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday after six teams refused to play their games Wednesday in response to the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Bucks began the protest when they didn't take the floor for Game 5 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Orlando Magic Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla.

Advertisement

Wednesday's Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets game also was postponed, as was the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers nightcap.

The NBA's postponements sparked a sportswide wave of sitouts. Three WNBA games, three MLB bouts, five MLS clashes and a series of tennis matches also were postponed in response to Blake's shooting.

Blake, 29, was airlifted in serious condition to a Milwaukee hospital Sunday after he was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc.

Videos of the incident show officers grabbing Blake by his shirt as he tried to get into a van. An officer then fired seven shots at close range into Blake's back before he slumped over the van's steering wheel. Social media footage of the sequence has gone viral and the shooting has sparked unrest and protests throughout Wisconsin.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

"We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable," Bucks players read Wednesday in a statement. "For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform.

"We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3."

NBA playoffs, tennis uncertain

RELATED Violence again mars protests over Wisconsin police shooting

The NBA announced Wednesday night that the three Game 5's planned for that night will be rescheduled. Three additional games are on Thursday's schedule, but their status remains uncertain.

The NBA's board of governors and players will have separate meetings to decide how to proceed with the playoffs at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

Sources told ESPN, Yahoo Sports and The Athletic that most teams polled Wednesday said they want to proceed with the postseason, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were among the teams that voted to end the campaign.

The NBA and NHL are the only leagues in the United States with active postseasons. Three Stanley Cup playoff games were played as scheduled on Wednesday in Canada, where the NHL has used Toronto and Edmonton as bubble hub cities as a coronavirus pandemic safety precaution.

Organizers of the Western & Southern Open also announced Wednesday that the tennis tournament will pause play Thursday as part of the protests.

"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," the WTA, ATP Tour and USTA said in a joint statement.

"The USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognize this moment in time by pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday. Play will resume on Friday."

The move to pause the tournament came after world No. 10 Naomi Osaka announced she would not play in her scheduled semifinal match on Thursday in New York City.

"... As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," Osaka said in a statement.

Cori "Coco" Gauff and Sloane Stephens were among the tennis stars to offer support to Osaka on social media after her decision to pull out of the match.

The PGA Tour's BMW Championship tees off Thursday afternoon. The golf league announced Thursday morning that it supports the MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA and WTA protests, but did not postpone the first round Thursday at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.