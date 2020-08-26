The Milwaukee Bucks' bench area remains empty Wednesday inside AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. The Bucks didn't take the court for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The NBA has postponed all three games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

In its statement, the league said the three Game 5s -- Bucks-Magic, Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers -- would be rescheduled.

Advertisement

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told ESPN.

Milwaukee is about 40 miles north of Kenosha, Wis., the city in which 29-year-old Jacob Blake -- a Black man -- was shot by police Sunday.

Video of the shooting, which was widely distributed on social media, showed officers grabbing Blake by his shirt as he attempted to get into the driver's side of a van with three of his children inside.

An officer fired seven shots at close range into Blake's back as he slumped over the steering wheel, the video showed. He remains in the hospital, and his family said he was paralyzed from the waist down.

The Bucks were set to take on the Magic at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday at AdventHealth Arena inside the NBA's bubble near Orlando, Fla. Before the game, Milwaukee's players refused to leave the locker room and ultimately decided against playing.

RELATED Violence again mars protests over Wisconsin police shooting

"Today, we stand united with the NBA Office, the National Basketball Players Association, the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the league condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color," the Magic said in a statement Wednesday.

The NBA's decision to postpone its playoff games Wednesday led MLB's Milwaukee Brewers to boycott their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers held a meeting after the NBA's postponements and decided against playing the Reds on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

RELATED National Guard deployed to Wisconsin town amid protests of police shooting

According to ESPN and the Wall Street Journal, more MLB teams are discussing possibly not playing, including the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in the Major Leagues.

"Enormous stand. It's more than sports," Brewers pitcher Josh Hader told reporters. "It's not about the game -- it's more than that. This is a time where we need to not stay quiet and [to] empower our voices. It's something that we need to continue to talk about."

NBA players were to meet Wednesday night in the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World to discuss their next steps.