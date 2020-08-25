LeBron James (23) and the Los Angeles Lakers now lead the Portland Trail Blazers 3-1 in their first-round Western Conference playoff series after a 20-point win Monday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
James also had 10 assists and six rebounds in the 135-115 victory Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The Lakers now own a 3-1 series lead and can advance into the second round with a win Wednesday at the Walt Disney World Resort.
James and the Lakers wore special "Black Mamba" edition jerseys with a patch for Gianna Bryant to memorialize the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Incidentally, Los Angeles led 24-8 at one point in the first quarter, the jersey numbers Bryant wore during his career with the Lakers. Monday, which also was dated 8-24, is celebrated as Mamba Day by the franchise.
"The stars aligned," James told reporters. "When I looked and saw 24-8 I said 'OK, he's in the building."
The Lakers began the game on a 15-0 run and pushed their first quarter lead to as many as 24 points in the frame. Davis paced the Lakers to the early edge with 16 points in the first 12 minutes.
James poured in 14 points in the second quarter and helped the Lakers to an 80-51 advantage at halftime. The Lakers pushed their lead to 91-54 with an 11-0 run to start the third quarter. They had a 112-87 lead entering the fourth quarter.
James and Davis both sat out in the fourth quarter and the Lakers bench held onto the large lead to secure the victory.
Danny Green scored 14 points for the Lakers. Dwight Howard had 13 points and eight rebounds off the Lakers bench. Jusuf Nurkic led the Blazers with 20 points and 13 rebounds and C.J. McCollum chipped in 18 points in the loss.
Lillard left the game in the third quarter after he hurt his right knee. He was already playing with a dislocated left index finger, which he injured in Game 2. McCollum has played with a fractured vertebra in his lower back.
"We know what we are up against when we are down 3-1 to a good team," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "We have to battle."
The Lakers will play the Blazers in Game 5 at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday.
Moments from LeBron James' career
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo
James slam dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets in Cleveland, on November 5, 2003. The Cavaliers lost 93-89 in their home opener. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James keeps the ball from Charlotte Bobcats guard Gerald Wallace in Charlotte, N.C., on November 18, 2004. Earlier that year, James was chosen as Rookie of the Year and named to the National Basketball Association All-Rookie Team. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (R) reaches in for the steal from James in Los Angeles on January 12, 2006. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 99-98. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James puts in a layup over Washington Wizards Jared Jeffries in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2006. Washington defeated Cleveland 104-92. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
James looks back to the bench during a timeout in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich., on May 9, 2006. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 97-91 in game two of the second round of playoffs. Later that year, James signed a three-year extension with the Cavaliers. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James pumps his fist during the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 31, 2007. The Cavaliers won 112-108 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James smiles before the game against the New York Knicks in New York City on December 19, 2007. The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 108-90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James hits a long 3-point shot at the buzzer before halftime against the New York Knicks in New York City on March 5, 2008. James scored 50 points as the Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-105. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Jason Kidd (L to R), James and Chris Paul celebrate a win over Spain to claim the gold medal for men's basketball during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing on August 24, 2008. The United States won 118 to 107. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Coach Dru Joyce (L to R), James and director Kristopher Belman arrive at a screening of the film "More Than A Game" in Paris on September 2, 2009. The Cavaliers had finished the previous season as the Eastern Conference's top seed. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
James goes through his pregame ritual before playing against the New York Knicks in New York City on November 6, 2009. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 100-91. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James shows off his second consecutive NBA MVP trophy before Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland on May 3, 2010. Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on December 25, 2010. The Heat defeated the Lakers 96-80. After seven years playing in Cleveland, James signed with the Miami Heat summer 2010. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Chicago on May 26, 2011. The Heat defeated the Bulls 83-80. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James gets ready to play against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on April 12, 2012. The Bulls defeated the Heat 96-86 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Miami Heat teammate Dwayne Wade stand on the court while the Heat shoot free throws against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round of the NBA Playoffs in New York City on May 6, 2012. The Knicks defeated the Heat 89-87. Later that month, James won the NBA MVP Award for the third time. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Tyson Chandler (L to R), Kevin Durant, James, and Westbrook Russell joke with teammates after receiving their gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on August 12, 2012. The United States defeated Spain to claim the gold 107-100. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
President Barack Obama (R) laughs as he listens to James talk about his visit to the White House and Dwayne Wade holds an "Obama" jersey, as the Miami Heat visit the East Room in Washington, D.C., on January 28, 2013. Later that year, the Heat won their second consecutive title. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
James' shot is blocked by Brooklyn Nets Andray Blatche (C) and point guard Shaun Livingston (L) in New York City on November 1, 2013. The Nets defeated the Heat 101-100. Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo
James wears a jersey with his nickname, "King James," on the back against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on January 10, 2014. The Nets defeated the Heat 104-95 in double overtime. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James stands on the floor during a timeout against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 9, 2014. The Bulls defeated the Heat 95-88 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPi | License Photo
James honors the fallen Eric Garner with a T-shirt that says "I can't breathe" as he is introduced at the start of the game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on December 8, 2014. ***He's back on the Cavs**** UPI/Rich Kane | License Photo
James drives the the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler defends during Game 3 the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 8, 2015. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 99-96 and lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith laugh as they watch their teammates finish off the Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 14, 2015 in Chicago. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 94-73, winning the series 4-2 and advancing the the Eastern Conference Finals. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James fires a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets Wayne Ellington in New York City on January 20, 2016. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 91-78. In late 2015, James ranked in the top 25 of NBA top scorers and top assisters. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James (L) introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Cleveland on November 6, 2016. Earlier in the year, James wrote a column in support of Clinton's candidacy. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
James arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 in New York City on December 12, 2016. James was honoredd as the 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast member James, back left, attends the premiere of "Smallfoot" with his wife, Savannah,and their children, Bryce Maximus (L to R), Zhuri and LeBron Jr. in Los Angeles on September 22, 2018. James voiced the character Gwangi in the animated film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James participates in Lakers media day in El Segundo, Calif., on September 27, 2019. James joined the Lakers in late 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James continues his dribble while falling to the court against the Warriors in second quarter action in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 120-94. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James speaks during the Los Angeles Lakers' ceremony to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. James, who is in his second season with the Lakers and passed Bryant to take third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list Saturday night, spoke about the death of Bryant to the crowd. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James smiles during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles on March 6, 2020. The Lakers defeated the Bucks 113-103. A couple months later, James and several other NBA stars had a private conference about how to resume the season during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo