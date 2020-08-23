Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (77) is mobbed by his teammates after hitting a 3-point shot at the buzzer against the Los Angeles Clippers during overtime in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic, playing on an injured ankle, stepped back and drained a deep 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the short-handed Dallas Mavericks a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday inside the league's bubble near Orlando, Fla.

The 21-year-old Doncic, who was a game-time decision because of a left ankle injury that he suffered in Game 3, finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second consecutive triple-double. His deep 3-pointer evened the first-round Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

"One of the best feelings I've ever had as a player," Doncic said of his game-winning shot. "Just something special."

"We know this kid has got a flair for the dramatic," Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's a guy that lives for these moments."

The Mavericks were playing without All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with right knee soreness. Despite missing Porzingis, the seventh-seeded Mavs posted their largest playoff comeback victory ever, overcoming a 21-point deficit in the second quarter.

Dallas' previous best was a 19-point comeback against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 5 of the 2003 Western Conference Finals.

"Bottom line is the last play didn't lose the game for us," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. "It was our entire play from the second quarter on."

Trey Burke had 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. tallied 21 points and five rebounds, while Seth Curry scored 15 points in 31 minutes off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 32 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Lou Williams shined off the bench, posting a team-high 36 points in 34 minutes.

Ivica Zubac had 15 points and four boards for the Clips, and Reggie Jackson finished with 14 points. All-Star guard Paul George notched only nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the NBA playoffs Sunday. The Boston Celtics beat the Sixers 110-106 to eliminate Philadelphia in four games, and the defending champion Toronto Raptors earned a 150-122 victory over the Nets to sweep their series.

The Raptors cruised to a series-clinching win on the strength of their bench. According to ESPN, Toronto became the first team with 100 bench points in a regular season or playoff game since starters were first tracked in 1970-71.

Norman Powell led the Raps with 29 points in 24 minutes off the bench. Reserve big man Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds. Raptors starting forward Pascal Siakam recorded 20 points and 10 assists.

The Celtics weathered another strong performance from 76ers star center Joel Embiid (30 points, 10 rebounds) to advance into the next round. Kemba Walker had a team-best 32 points and Jayson Tatum scored 28 to lead Boston past Philadelphia.