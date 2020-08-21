Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (33) has a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture in his left ankle, which will require season-ending surgery. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers power forward Zach Collins will miss the remainder of the 2020 NBA playoffs due to a left ankle injury, the team announced Friday.

Collins will undergo season-ending surgery for a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture, according to the team. A date for the procedure has yet to be determined.

Advertisement

The former first-round pick in the 2017 draft missed a majority of the 2019-20 regular season after he had left shoulder surgery, but he returned for the league's restart in Orlando, Fla., and helped Portland reach the Western Conference playoffs.

The loss of Collins leaves the Trail Blazers' frontcourt more vulnerable against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are tied 1-1 in their opening-round series against Portland. The 22-year-old forward averaged seven points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11 games (all starts) for the Blazers this season.

Portland previously lost forward Rodney Hood to a season-ending Achilles injury and veteran forward Trevor Ariza to a restart opt-out. The team also has been without first-round pick Nassir Little in the postseason.

Game 3 between the Blazers and Lakers is set for Saturday night.