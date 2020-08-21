Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (L) made 7 of 8 of his 3-point attempts during a playoff game against the Indiana Pacers Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Duncan Robinson made a franchise playoff record seven 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to a 109-100 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Heat now have a 2-0 lead in the series after the victory Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. Robinson scored a game-high 24 points and missed just one attempt from downtown in the triumph.

"We wanted to come out with a really heightened sense of urgency and I thought we did that," Robinson said. "Game 3 is going to require more adjustments and we just have to continue to adapt."

The Heat made 51.4% of their 3-point attempts in the win. Miami's 18 made 3-pointers as a team also set a franchise playoff record.

Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler scored 20 and 18 points, respectively, for Miami. Victor Oladipo scored 22 points for the Pacers.

The Pacers took a balanced approach and led 24-22 after the first quarter. Miami and Indiana exchanged the lead several times in the second quarter before the Heat ended the frame on a 7-2 run and took a 51-46 lead at halftime.

Robinson made three 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Heat used an 11-2 run for their biggest lead of the game before they ended the third frame with an 88-77 edge. The Pacers used a late 6-0 run to climb within eight points of the lead, but could not close the gap down the stretch.

Heat rookie Tyler Herro had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win. Jae Crowder chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for Miami. The Pacers held Heat star Bam Adebayo to just seven points.

"Our guys understand what the pathway is for our success," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "A lot of guys have to contribute. We know where the ball will end up in the moments of truth, but we need a lot of contributions."

Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon scored 17 points apiece for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 14 points in the loss.

The Heat face the Pacers in Game 3 at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Orlando.

"We have to go look at the film and just be better, honestly," Oladipo said after the loss. "The series is not over.

"They are up 2-0, but we just have to make adjustments to give ourselves a better chance to win next game."