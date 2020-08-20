Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the top-overall selection in this year's draft after winning the 2020 NBA draft lottery Thursday night.
The T-Wolves had a 14% chance to win the No. 1 overall pick and a 40.1% chance to land inside the top three.
Before this year, the Timberwolves held the top draft choice only once in franchise history. With that pick, the organization selected former Kentucky big man Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015 draft.
The Golden State Warriors grabbed the No. 2 pick, followed by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3 and the Chicago Bulls at No. 4. The Cleveland Cavaliers (fifth), Atlanta Hawks (sixth), Detroit Pistons (seventh), New York Knicks (eighth), Washington Wizards (ninth) and Phoenix Suns (10th) rounded out the top 10.
Georgia standout Anthony Edwards, former NBL star LaMelo Ball and Memphis big man James Wiseman are all considered the top candidates to be selected with the first pick.
Below is the full 2020 NBA draft lottery results:
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies)