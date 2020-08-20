Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner and COO of the NBA, holds up the card for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2015 NBA draft Lottery on May 19, 2015, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Prior to this year, it was the only time the franchise had won the No. 1 pick. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the top-overall selection in this year's draft after winning the 2020 NBA draft lottery Thursday night.

The T-Wolves had a 14% chance to win the No. 1 overall pick and a 40.1% chance to land inside the top three.

Before this year, the Timberwolves held the top draft choice only once in franchise history. With that pick, the organization selected former Kentucky big man Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015 draft.

The Golden State Warriors grabbed the No. 2 pick, followed by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3 and the Chicago Bulls at No. 4. The Cleveland Cavaliers (fifth), Atlanta Hawks (sixth), Detroit Pistons (seventh), New York Knicks (eighth), Washington Wizards (ninth) and Phoenix Suns (10th) rounded out the top 10.

Georgia standout Anthony Edwards, former NBL star LaMelo Ball and Memphis big man James Wiseman are all considered the top candidates to be selected with the first pick.

Below is the full 2020 NBA draft lottery results:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies)