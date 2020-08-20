Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (L) scored 28 points in a playoff win over the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks used a balanced attack to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of a playoff clash in Orlando, Fla., and even their Western Conference series at 1-1.

"It was great, we tied the series," Doncic told reporters after the 127-114 win Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

"When we came here we knew we better win. We have three left and I think we can fight with them."

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 35 points in the loss. Paul George struggled with just four made shots on 17 attempts and a total of 14 points.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic scored 28 points and had eight rebounds and seven assists but was limited late in the game due to foul trouble.

The win was the Mavericks' first in the postseason since 2016. The Clippers never led and Dallas led by as many as 18 points during the win.

"No one wants to lose," Leonard said. "Obviously, it's the playoffs and every moment is a learning moment to learn from mistakes and learn from what you did well.

"We have to get through the adversity and step up for the task."

Doncic scored 10 points to lead the Mavericks to a 29-25 edge in the first quarter. The Mavericks star scored another 12 points in the second quarter and Dallas led 61-56 at halftime.

Kristaps Porzingis scored nine points in the third quarter while Doncic dealt with foul trouble. Doncic picked up his fourth foul less than a minute into the third frame, but the Mavericks point guard remained in the game and helped his squad produce a 14-4 run at the end of the frame and secure a 98-85 edge as the game entered the fourth quarter.

Doncic picked up his fifth foul less than a minute into the final frame and sat on the bench for seven minutes at the start of the quarter. He also sat out for the final 1:30 as his teammates secured the victory.

Porzingis had 23 points and seven rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points for the Mavericks. Trey Burke and Seth Curry scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, off the Dallas bench. Boban Marjanovic also chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks.

Lou Williams came off the bench to score 23 points for the Clippers.

"I thought their bench outplayed our bench and our starters," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "Their [shooting] percentage was insane."

The Mavericks and Clippers face off in Game 3 at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Orlando. The winner of the first-round series will face the Utah Jazz or Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. That series is also tied 1-1.