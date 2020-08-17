All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (C) and the Utah Jazz will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series at 1:30 p.m. EDT Monday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz will battle the Denver Nuggets in the first game of the NBA postseason Monday inside the league's protective bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

Twenty-two teams began play inside Walt Disney World Resort on July 30 after the NBA suspended its season in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six teams have since left the campus because they failed to make the playoffs after playing eight seeding games.

The Portland Trail Blazers were the final team to clinch a spot in the 16-team playoff field when they beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

All playoff games will be played at two arenas on the Orlando campus: the Field House and AventHealth Arena. The first round could last until Aug. 30 if some of the series reach seven games.

Utah -- the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference -- were to face third-seeded Denver at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. The Nuggets boast one of the NBA's tallest lineups, with five players listed at 6 foot 10 or taller.

"We understand where we need to be on both ends of the floor," Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell told reporters Saturday. "That's what will be huge. They are a team that has a ton of size."

The Eastern Conference slate starts with the No. 2 Toronto Raptors against the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. EDT Monday. The No. 3 Boston Celtics will face the No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference series at 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday.

Monday's nightcap will feature Game 1 between Luka Doncic and the No. 7 Dallas Mavericks and Kawhi Leonard and the No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers, Celtics, Raptors and Nuggets all are heavy favorites to win Game 1 of their first-round matchups. Each best-of-seven series resumes with Game 2 matchups on Wednesday in Orlando.

Tuesday's slate begins with Game 1 between Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks -- the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- and the No. 8 Orlando Magic. The No. 4 Indiana Pacers battle the No. 5 Miami Heat in Tuesday's second matchup.

James Harden and the No. 4 Houston Rockets face Chris Paul and the No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their series in the third game on Tuesday.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take the floor for Game 1 of their first-round series against the No. 8 Blazers at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Orlando.

The Lakers, Heat, Bucks and Thunder are favored to win their Tuesday Game 1 matchups.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to start Sept. 30. The Lakers, Clippers and Bucks are the favorites to win the championship.

NBA Playoffs -- First Round

Game 1

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at 1:30 p.m. EDT Monday on ESPN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors at 4 p.m. EDT Monday on ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday on ESPN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. EDT Monday on ESPN

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 1:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday on TNT

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at 1:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday on TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday on TNT

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday on TNT

Game 2

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors at 1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday on TNT

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday on TNT

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets at 3:30 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN

Game 3

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors at 1:30 p.m. EDT Friday on NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at 4 p.m. EDT Friday on TNT

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. EDT Friday on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on TNT

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday on TNT

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on ABC

Game 4

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday on ABC

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors at 6:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBA TNT

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday on TNT

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 1:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 24 on NBA TV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets at 4 p.m. EDT Aug. 24 on TNT

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at 6:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 24 on TNT

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. EDT Aug. 24 on TNT

Game 5 -- If necessary

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors at TBD Aug. 25 on TBD

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at TBD Aug. 25 on TBD

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at TBD Aug. 25 on TBD

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at TBD Aug. 25 on TBD

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at TBD Aug. 26 on TBD

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at TBD Aug. 26 on TBD

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at TBD Aug. 26 on TBD

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets at TBD Aug. 26 on TBD

Game 6 -- If necessary

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors at TBD Aug. 27 on TBD

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at TBD Aug. 27 on TBD

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at TBD Aug. 27 on TBD

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at TBD Aug. 27 on TBD

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at TBD Aug. 28 on TBD

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at TBD Aug. 28 on TBD

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at TBD Aug. 28 on TBD

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets at TBD Aug. 28 on TBD

Game 7 -- If necessary

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors at TBD Aug. 29 on TBD

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at TBD Aug. 29 on TBD

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at TBD Aug. 29 on TBD

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at TBD Aug. 29 on TBD

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks at TBD Aug. 30 on TBD

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers at TBD Aug. 30 on TBD

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at TBD Aug. 30 on TBD

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets at TBD Aug. 30 on TBD