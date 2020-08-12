Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo one game for headbutting Washington Wizards big man Moritz Wagner.

Following the one-game suspension, Antetokounmpo will miss the Bucks' final game of the regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. He will be eligible for the team's first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

The incident occurred with 8:50 left in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 win over the Wizards on Tuesday night. After Wagner took a charge against Antetokounmpo, the "Greek Freak" appeared to yell at Wagner and confronted him at the other end of the court, where the headbutt took place moments later.

He was given a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game -- his fourth overall ejection and first since April 2018 against the Denver Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game that his headbutt was a "terrible action" and if he "could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it." He said he was frustrated by the Wizards' contact against him throughout the game.

Antetokounmpo finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is considered the favorite to win a second consecutive NBA MVP Award.