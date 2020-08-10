Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard scorched the nets for 51 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a narrow win against the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA seeding game in Orlando, Fla.

Lillard made 16 of 28 field goal attempts and 15 of 16 free throw attempts during the performance Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

He also had seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in the 124-121 victory.

"I told myself coming into the game as soon as the ball gets tossed in the air, I'm going to attack," Lillard told reporters.

Lillard paced the Blazers with 14 points for a 33-19 lead in the first quarter. He added 10 points in the second quarter and the Blazers held a 67-58 advantage at halftime. Lillard finished the game with nine points in the third quarter and 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Josh Richardson scored 12 points in the third frame to help the 76ers earn a 92-91 edge as they entered the final frame. The 76ers and Blazers exchanged the lead multiple times down the stretch before Lillard put his squad ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining.

Carmelo Anthony added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers. C.J. McCollum scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and four assists in the win. Jusuf Nurkic scored 15 points for the Blazers.

Richardson led the 76ers with 34 points. Alec Burks scored 20 points off the bench in the loss. The 76ers also lost star center Joel Embiid six minutes into the game due to a left ankle injury.

The 76ers (42-28) will battle the Phoenix Suns in another seeding game at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Orlando. The Blazers (33-39) will face the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Orlando.