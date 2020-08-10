Before the NBA halted play in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) was averaging career highs in points (18.6) and rebounds (7.1). File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell announced Monday on social media that he has returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

In a series of posts, Harrell said he has rejoined the Clippers after leaving the team July 17 to tend to his grandmother. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate's grandmother died recently.

Advertisement

Harrell first posted a video on his Instagram of a view outside his hotel window with the location set to Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Shortly later, he sent out a tweet to confirm his return.

"I'm back!!!!!!!!" Harrell wrote on Twitter.

I'm back!!!!!!!!— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) August 10, 2020

Harrell will be required to quarantine for at least four days, according to the league's protocols. The Clippers have two seeding games left: Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets and Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Before the NBA halted play in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Harrell was averaging career highs in points (18.6) and rebounds (7.1). The team has posted a 3-3 record in the bubble without him.

The Clippers (47-23) currently sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference. They lead the third-seeded Denver Nuggets by one game.