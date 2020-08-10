Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was averaging 30.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the 76ers' previous four games in the NBA's bubble before leaving Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers All-Star big man Joel Embiid will miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of a left ankle injury.

The team made the announcement Monday and said Embiid will undergo treatment and evaluation on his ankle Monday night. According to ESPN, the 76ers are optimistic that his injury isn't serious and he will be able to return soon.

Embiid suffered the ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. He awkwardly stepped on the stanchion behind the basket after contesting a shot.

Before his early exit against the Trail Blazers, Embiid was averaging 30.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the 76ers' previous four games in the league's bubble.

Also Monday, 76ers point forward Ben Simmons underwent surgery to have a loose body removed from his left knee. He will be reevaluated in two weeks and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The 76ers' game against the Suns will be their sixth inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. Philadelphia will finish up with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday and the Houston Rockets on Friday.