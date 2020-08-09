Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (L) leads the franchise in scoring at 26.4 points per game this season. File Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule, the league announced Sunday.

Green received the fine because of comments he made about Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker while he was serving as a TNT guest analyst, according to the league. During Friday's broadcast, Green praised Booker and the Suns for their undefeated start inside the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort but said to "get my man out of Phoenix."

Advertisement

"It's not good for him. It's not good for his career," Green told the TNT crew. "... They got to get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he's that type of player."

Asked by TNT's Ernie Johnson whether he believed his comments were considered tampering, Green responded: "Maybe."

The Suns reacted to Green's fine with a post on social media Sunday afternoon.

We've got at least 50(k) reasons why we love @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/5vLqvwqSLW— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 9, 2020

Booker, 23, is under contract with the Suns through the 2023-24 season after he signed a five-year, $158 million extension with the team in July 2018. He leads the franchise in scoring at 26.4 points per game this season.

The Suns are the only unbeaten team in the league's bubble, posting a 5-0 record since the NBA resumed play. Phoenix (31-39) is competing with the Portland Trail Blazers (33-39), San Antonio Spurs (31-38) and Memphis Grizzlies (33-38) for the No. 8 seed or the No. 9 spot and a berth in the play-in game.

Booker has yet to reach the postseason with the Suns, who haven't made the playoffs in 10 years.