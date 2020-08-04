Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson saw increased minutes and responded with a big performance in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and he put his stamp on the victory with an acrobatic alley-oop dunk.

Williamson's latest aerial assault occurred during the second quarter of the 109-99 triumph Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Pelicans previously had Williamson on a minutes restriction after the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft missed two weeks of practice and left the bubble before he returned to campus prior to the team's first game.

"I feel alive again," Williamson said of his increased minutes. "My competitive spirit was there. I'm glad coach and my team trusted me to finish the game out."

The Pelicans led 34-28 with 9:44 remaining in the second frame when Williamson took flight. Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball caught an inbound pass and took one dribble on the right flank before he spotted Williamson up the court. Ball then picked up his dribble and launched a chest pass from behind half court.

The long pass sailed to the left of the rim, where Williamson jumped to catch the ball. He made the grab over the outstretched arm of Grizzlies forward Anthony Tolliver.

Williamson finished the play with a two-handed dunk over the 6-foot-8 defender. He threw the ball through the rim before it hit Tolliver in the head.

Williamson had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. He logged 25 minutes after he had played just 14 and 15 minutes, respectively, in his first two games in the bubble.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points. Jrue Holiday and Josh Hart scored 15 points apiece for New Orleans. J.J. Redick added 16 points off the bench in the win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 22 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Rookie Ja Morant chipped in 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Memphis.

ZO. ZION. The 3/4 court lob & jam on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/jKiN8tnJG0— NBA (@NBA) August 3, 2020

The Pelicans (29-38) next face the Sacramento Kings at 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Orlando. The Grizzlies (32-36) face the Utah Jazz at 2:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Orlando.