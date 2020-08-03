Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac held his left knee and writhed in pain after he tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of a seeding game against the Sacramento Kings. He'll likely miss the rest of the NBA's resumed season.

Isaac caught a pass at the top of the 3-point arc with about 9:19 remaining in the 132-116 win Sunday in Orlando, Fla. He drove to the rim before he hopped between two defenders on the play. Isaac then landed and lost control of the ball before he fell to the floor.

Advertisement

The Magic medical staff tended to Isaac before he was taken off the floor in a wheelchair. The Magic said Isaac had an MRI after the game, which determined he had a torn ACL.

"Isaac will be out indefinitely and his return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation," the Magic said.

Isaac had four points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 14:36 during the Magic win. He was playing in just his second game since returning from a hyperextended left knee injury, which he sustained Jan. 1. Isaac had tape and a brace on his left knee during Sunday's game. He missed 31 games due to his last knee injury.

"That was tough, man," Magic star Aaron Gordon said of Isaac's injury. "That one brought me to tears, and instantly -- just because I know how good of a guy J.I. is and how hard he works and how hard he has worked to get back since hurting himself in D.C. That was tough."

Isaac, 22, averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists per game this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has averaged 9.3 points per game in three seasons with Orlando.

Isaac on Saturday became the first NBA player to stand during the national anthem since the season resumed in July after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most NBA players have knelt at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort as the anthem has played to protest police brutality and racial inequality."I believe that Black lives matter," Isaac said of his decision to stand. "A lot went into my decision and part of it is my thought that kneeling while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt doesn't go hand in hand with supporting Black lives.

"And so I felt like, just me personally and what it is that I believe in, standing on a stance that I do believe that Black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make and I didn't feel like putting that shirt on went hand in hand with supporting Black lives."

The Magic (32-35) face the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Orlando.