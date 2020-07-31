July 31 (UPI) -- The NBA and NHL's resumed seasons and the MLS Is Back Tournament quarterfinals highlight the weekend live sports schedule, which includes a PGA Tour tournament, UFC fights and a NASCAR.
NBA players have returned to the court in the league's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Boston Celtics in one of the marquee matchups of the first slate of games. That matchup tips off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Friday. James Harden's Houston Rockets also face Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Orlando.
Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to face the Clippers in another big matchup Saturday in Orlando. The Eastern Conference leading Bucks have a clash against the Rockets on Sunday in the bubble.
Each of the 22 NBA teams on the Orlando campus will play in eight seeding games before the playoffs begin Aug. 17.
"We've been off for four months and we want to use these games for us to get better going into the postseason," Lakers star Anthony Davis said Wednesday. "We want to treat these games like the regular season and play our style of basketball."
NHL returns in Canada
The NHL season also was suspended in mid-March, but will resume Saturday with three games in Toronto and two in Edmonton. The season resumes with the Stanley Cup qualifiers, which includes 16 teams in eight best-of-five series and the top-four teams in each conference in a round-robin format to determine the seeds for the playoffs.
The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of the resumed season at noon EDT Saturday in Toronto.
The St. Louis Blues -- the top team in the Western Conference -- will reopen their season against the second-place Colorado Avalanche at 6:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.
The Boston Bruins -- the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- will face the fourth-place Philadelphia Flyers at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday.
MLS Is Back Tournament
The MLS Is Back Tournament is almost over in Orlando. The tournament field will shrink from eight teams to four after the weekend quarterfinals.
Orlando City SC will battle LAFC at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday before two games on Saturday. LAFC went 1-0-2 in the group stage and beat the Seattle Sounders to advance to the quarterfinals. Orlando City beat the Montreal Impact to advance to the quarterfinals.
Saturday's matchups include an 8 p.m. EDT clash between the San Jose Earthquakes and a 10:30 p.m. EDT battle between New York City FC and the Portland Timbers.
The MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals will be next Wednesday and Thursday. The final is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 in Orlando.
Saturday
Golf
St. Jude Invitational: The third-round featured groups will be broadcast from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; noon to 2 p.m. EDT on the Golf Channel; and 2 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS.
Soccer
FA Cup final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
Serie A: Juventus vs. Roma at 2:45 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS Is Back Tournament: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN2
MLS Is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC at 10:30 p.m. EDT on FS1
Basketball
Nuggets vs. Heat at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Jazz vs. Thunder at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Clippers vs. Pelicans at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Lakers vs. Raptors at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Hockey
Rangers vs. Hurricanes at noon EDT on NBCSN
Oilers vs. Blackhawks at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC
Canadiens vs. Penguins at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC
Baseball
Reds vs. Tigers at 6:10 p.m. EDT on FS1
Red Sox vs. Yankees at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox
Astros vs. Angels at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox
UFC on ESPN+
Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles at 9 p.m. EDT
Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green after first fight
Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown after second fight
Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia after third fight
Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan after fourth fight.
Sunday
Golf
St. Jude Invitational: The fourth-round featured groups can be seen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on the Golf Channel; and 3 to 7 p.m. EDT on CBS.
Baseball
Braves vs. Mets at 1:10 p.m. EDT on TBS
Red Sox vs. Yankees at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Hockey
Flyers vs. Bruins at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC
Blues vs. Avalanche at 6:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN
NASCAR
Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN
Basketball
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC
Bucks vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC