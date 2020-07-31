Jimmy Butler (L) and the Miami Heat will take the floor against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday as part of the NBA's resumed season in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- The NBA and NHL's resumed seasons and the MLS Is Back Tournament quarterfinals highlight the weekend live sports schedule, which includes a PGA Tour tournament, UFC fights and a NASCAR.

NBA players have returned to the court in the league's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Boston Celtics in one of the marquee matchups of the first slate of games. That matchup tips off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Friday. James Harden's Houston Rockets also face Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Orlando.

Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to face the Clippers in another big matchup Saturday in Orlando. The Eastern Conference leading Bucks have a clash against the Rockets on Sunday in the bubble.

Each of the 22 NBA teams on the Orlando campus will play in eight seeding games before the playoffs begin Aug. 17.

"We've been off for four months and we want to use these games for us to get better going into the postseason," Lakers star Anthony Davis said Wednesday. "We want to treat these games like the regular season and play our style of basketball."

NHL returns in Canada

The NHL season also was suspended in mid-March, but will resume Saturday with three games in Toronto and two in Edmonton. The season resumes with the Stanley Cup qualifiers, which includes 16 teams in eight best-of-five series and the top-four teams in each conference in a round-robin format to determine the seeds for the playoffs.

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of the resumed season at noon EDT Saturday in Toronto.

The St. Louis Blues -- the top team in the Western Conference -- will reopen their season against the second-place Colorado Avalanche at 6:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.

The Boston Bruins -- the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- will face the fourth-place Philadelphia Flyers at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday.

MLS Is Back Tournament

The MLS Is Back Tournament is almost over in Orlando. The tournament field will shrink from eight teams to four after the weekend quarterfinals.

Orlando City SC will battle LAFC at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday before two games on Saturday. LAFC went 1-0-2 in the group stage and beat the Seattle Sounders to advance to the quarterfinals. Orlando City beat the Montreal Impact to advance to the quarterfinals.

Saturday's matchups include an 8 p.m. EDT clash between the San Jose Earthquakes and a 10:30 p.m. EDT battle between New York City FC and the Portland Timbers.

The MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals will be next Wednesday and Thursday. The final is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 in Orlando.

Saturday

Golf

St. Jude Invitational: The third-round featured groups will be broadcast from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; noon to 2 p.m. EDT on the Golf Channel; and 2 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Soccer

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Serie A: Juventus vs. Roma at 2:45 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS Is Back Tournament: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

MLS Is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC at 10:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Basketball

Nuggets vs. Heat at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Jazz vs. Thunder at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Clippers vs. Pelicans at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Lakers vs. Raptors at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Hockey

Rangers vs. Hurricanes at noon EDT on NBCSN

Oilers vs. Blackhawks at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

Canadiens vs. Penguins at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC

Baseball

Reds vs. Tigers at 6:10 p.m. EDT on FS1

Red Sox vs. Yankees at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

Astros vs. Angels at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

UFC on ESPN+

Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles at 9 p.m. EDT

Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green after first fight

Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown after second fight

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia after third fight

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan after fourth fight.

Sunday

Golf

St. Jude Invitational: The fourth-round featured groups can be seen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on the Golf Channel; and 3 to 7 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Baseball

Braves vs. Mets at 1:10 p.m. EDT on TBS

Red Sox vs. Yankees at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Hockey

Flyers vs. Bruins at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

Blues vs. Avalanche at 6:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

NASCAR

Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Basketball

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Bucks vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC