Indiana Pacers star forward Domantas Sabonis has averaged 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and five assists per game this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers standout forward Domantas Sabonis is exiting the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Fla., because of a significant left foot injury.

League sources told ESPN and the Indianapolis Star on Friday that Sabonis is leaving the bubble to seek treatment on his injured foot. According to ESPN, Sabonis -- who has been attempting to play through plantar fasciitis but hasn't practiced in about eight days -- could miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

With Sabonis' departure, the Pacers could be without two of their best players before the team's restart next week. All-Star guard Victor Oladipo could still opt out of the season, although he has been an active participant in practices and Indiana's first scrimmage win over the Portland Trail Blazers this week.

Sabonis, 24, was named to his first NBA All-Star Game this season. According to Spotrac, he signed a four-year, $77 million contract extension with the Pacers in October. That deal will begin at the start of next season.

In 62 games this season, Sabonis has averaged career highs in points (18.5), rebounds (12.4), assists (five), steals (0.8) and blocks (0.5).

The Pacers are scheduled to resume their season -- which was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic -- against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1. Indiana posted a 39-26 record and sat fifth in the Eastern Conference standings before play was suspended.