July 23 (UPI) -- Former Oregon standout Bol Bol, the son of NBA star Manute Bol, impressed his new coach and fans in his debut in the league's Florida bubble in a Denver Nuggets exhibition win against the Washington Wizards.

The 7-foot-2 forward scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked six shots in the 89-82 victory Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex inside the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

"I've been working really hard, especially since I got here in the bubble," Bol told reporters. "I was just trying not to be nervous."

Bol, 20, was part of a gigantic starting lineup for the Nuggets. Forward Paul Millsap -- listed at 6-foot-7 -- was the shortest player in the Nuggets' starting five. Seven-footer Nikola Jokic, 6-foot-8 Jerami Grant and 6-foot-11 Mason Plumlee also were on the floor to start the scrimmage.

Bol made the game appear easy in his 32 minutes of action. He roamed in transition with fluidity as a force on offense and defense.

"This was his first game against NBA competition," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. "For him to go out there and get 16 and 10 with six blocks is great."

Troy Daniels scored a game-high 22 points for the Nuggets. Jokic had 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the win. Rui Hachimura paced the Wizards with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Bol was picked by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft before he was traded to the Nuggets a day later. He averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in just nine games as a freshman at Oregon before his season ended with a foot injury.

Bol's father, Manute, was a 7-foot-7 center who played 10 NBA seasons and twice led the league in blocked shots.

The Nuggets and Wizards were among eight teams to take the floor for the first day of scrimmages inside the league's isolated setup in Orlando. The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 99-90, the New Orleans Pelicans obliterated the Brooklyn Nets 99-68 and the Heat slipped by the Sacramento Kings 104-98.

The Nuggets have scrimmages against the Pelicans on Saturday and Magic on Monday before they resume their season with an Aug. 1 clash against the Heat.