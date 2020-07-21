Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett (R) was a 15-time All-Star selection and won an NBA championship in 2008. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Kevin Garnett has expressed interest in buying his old team after owner Glen Taylor announced Tuesday he was exploring a sale of the franchise.

Taylor said in a statement that he has retained The Raine Group -- a global merchant bank -- to explore a possible sale of the NBA organization.

"I was recently approached by The Raine Group to discuss the future of our franchise," Taylor said. "From the time I bought the team in 1994, I have always wanted what's best for our fans and will entertain opportunities on the evolution of the Timberwolves and Lynx ownership structure."

Taylor told The Athletic he won't sell the team to any group that intends to move the franchise out of Minneapolis. According to Sportico, he is seeking at least $1.2 billion for the franchise.

Taylor said multiple groups have already expressed interest in purchasing the team but declined to identify them, although Garnett wrote on social media that he is part of one.

"I'm part of one of the groups trying," Garnett wrote on Instagram, with fingers crossed and prayer emojis. "Lawd please let my group get this."

Later Tuesday, Garnett shared more thoughts on Twitter about his attempt to buy the Timberwolves.

"My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis," Garnett wrote. "I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is.

"No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream."

Garnett has been involved in a longstanding rift with Taylor over the past few years. In April, Garnett said he didn't want "any dealings" or associations with Taylor over a broken promise and labeled him a "snake."

After talks with Taylor, Garnett was under the impression that he would become a minority owner of the Timberwolves following his retirement from the NBA. The 15-time All-Star said that promise was broken when former T-Wolves President Flip Saunders suddenly died of lymphoma in 2015 and the team moved on to new leadership.

Garnett, who won an NBA title in 2008 and a league MVP in 2004, spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota after the franchise selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. He also spent time with the Boston Celtics (2007-13) and Brooklyn Nets (2013-15) before ending his career with the Timberwolves in 2015-16.

Taylor, 79, said a variety of factors -- the desire of some limited partners to move on, his age and work with other companies and the uncertainty of the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic -- led him to the decision.

Taylor bought the T-Wolves for $88 million in 1994.