July 21 (UPI) -- New Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season after he suffered a hip injury during practice, the team announced Tuesday.

The Grizzlies said Winslow sustained the injury during Monday's practice. According to the team, he is expected to make a full recovery.

"[Monday] night during a scrimmage, I experienced a contact injury in my hip that unfortunately will keep me out until next season," Winslow wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "I was excited to join my brothers on the court and will be supporting them throughout. I'm focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery."

Winslow, 24, was expected to play an important role for the Grizzlies after the franchise acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat in February. But the 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward has yet to play for the Grizzlies because of a previous back injury that limited him to 11 games (five starts) with the Heat this season.

Winslow, who averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Heat last season, had been practicing with the Grizzlies and was close to returning from his back ailment when the NBA season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Heat selected Winslow with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke. He has averaged nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 241 career games (105 starts) with the Heat.