July 14 (UPI) -- Former NBA great and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal stopped to help a female driver who was left stranded along a Florida interstate after a blown tire.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he witnessed the crash and pulled over to help with the woman's tire.

Advertisement

In the video posted on social media, the driver is heard telling deputies that her tire blew out, forcing her to pull over. She said O'Neal stopped to help, and the basketball legend remained with her until deputies arrived at the scene.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star then fist-bumped the deputies, who thanked him for stopping and providing assistance.

"He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you're not the only one that knows Shaq."

Yesterday, Shaquille O'Neal was traveling through Alachua County on I-75 when he witnessed a crash. He stopped to check...Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

O'Neal, 48, won four NBA championships in his 19-year career. During his time in the league, he played for the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

The 15-time All-Star selection was named league MVP in 2000 and claimed three NBA Finals MVP awards.