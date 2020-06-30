June 30 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was revealed as the first cover athlete for this year's edition of the popular video game series NBA 2K.

In a video posted Tuesday on social media, game developer 2K announced the Trail Blazers guard will be the NBA 2K21 cover star for current-generation console players and is one of three cover athletes to be unveiled this week.

"This is a special moment for me in my NBA career," Lillard said in a statement. "I've been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I'm an avid 2K player, so I'm honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover.

"I'm grateful to all my fans and can't wait for everyone to experience the game later this year."

Being on the cover of @nba2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2K since the Dreamcast days! Hyped to be the #NBA2K21 Current Gen Cover Athlete. #YKWTII #DameTime pic.twitter.com/d1bPKTm0je— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 30, 2020

Lillard, a five-time All-Star selection and the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2013, becomes the first Trail Blazers player to be a cover athlete for the NBA 2K series. He previously was on the cover of NBA 2K Online 2 -- a version of the series released in China -- and EA Sports' NBA Live 15.

The final two covers will be unveiled over the next two days, with the next-gen cover athlete for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 owners coming Wednesday and the Legends cover athlete Thursday.

NBA 2K21 will be available for preorder July 2 and will be released in October. At that time, the game will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.