Former Washington Wizards guard Trey Burke averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists in 25 contests for the Dallas Mavericks last season. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to terms with veteran point guard Trey Burke after losing center Willie Cauley-Stein ahead of the NBA's 22-team restart.

League sources told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News on Thursday that Cauley-Stein is opting out of next month's restart, opening up a roster spot for Burke. According to the outlets, the deal will keep the guard with the Mavs for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Cauley-Stein -- who expects to become a father in July -- averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13 games for Dallas after the franchise acquired him in a January trade with the Golden State Warriors.

Burke, who was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in January, was a free agent when the NBA suspended its season in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists in 25 contests for the Mavericks last season.

The Mavs had a need at guard after Jalen Brunson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in March. Shooting guard Courtney Lee also will be unable to compete during the restart because of a calf injury.

The league announced earlier this month that it will resume its season with 22 teams in July at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The Mavericks were the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 40-27 record before the season was halted.