June 24 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder gave guard Luguentz Dort a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Dort, 21, confirmed the deal on social media with a birthday post dedicated to his mother.

"Happy Birthday Mom! Best gift I could've given you after all you have done for me," Dort wrote on Twitter. "Without you none of this would be possible. All praise to God and thank you @okcthunder for believing in me."

Dort started the 2019-20 season on a two-way contract with the Thunder. After making an impact off the bench, he became a full-time starter at shooting guard in the absence of Terrance Ferguson.

In Dort's 21 starts, the Thunder posted a 16-5 record. He has appeared in 29 total games this season, which was delayed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dort, a Montreal native, went undrafted out of Arizona State, where he was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and named to the conference's All-Defense team.

Dort quickly became a fan favorite in Oklahoma City, averaging 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in limited playing time. He scored a career-high 23 points against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 29.

The 2019-20 NBA season is expected to resume July 30 in Orlando, Fla. Under the league's restart plan, 22 teams will compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.