June 24 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks hired Creative Artist Agency consultant William Wesley as executive vice president/senior basketball adviser, the team announced Wednesday.

Wesley, who is known as "World Wide Wes" due to his relationships with numerous high-profile NBA players and owners, has served as a consultant in the coaching division of CAA for 13 years. He has a close relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose, who was hired by the franchise earlier this year.

"We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone that I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family," Rose said in a statement. "He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks."

Wesley, 55, joins a Knicks front office that includes Rose, general manager Scott Perry and chief strategist Brock Aller.

"My long history with and respect for [Knicks owner] Jim Dolan and Leon Rose, as well as the chance to be part of the New York Knicks, made this an opportunity I wanted to pursue," Wesley said. "I look forward to joining the current staff and moving the organization toward a successful future."

Congrats to William Wesley, my friend, brother and confidant for nearly 3 decades, on his job with the @nyknicks. He knows basketball on so many levels and there is no doubt his reach in the game is Worldwide! pic.twitter.com/iw7OY2pYFd— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) June 24, 2020

The Knicks also announced that Alex Kline and T.J. Zanin were officially hired as team scouts.

Zanin joins the Knicks after working as a regional scout for the Dallas Mavericks last season, while Kline spent the past four years with the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout and basketball operations assistant.