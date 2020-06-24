Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley will not play when the NBA season resumes in July in Orlando, Fla. Photo courtesy of the NBA

June 24 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a roster spot after Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA's plan to resume the season in Orlando, Fla.

Sources informed ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday of Bradley's decision to opt out due to concerns about health. Bradley, 29, also referenced his commitment to social justice initiatives.

Advertisement

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," Avery Bradley told ESPN. "And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

"As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."

RELATED Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus

Bradley and his wife, Ashley, have three children. His oldest son, Liam, has a history of struggles in recovery from respiratory illnesses.

The NBA regular season has been suspended since mid-March but games are scheduled to resume in late-July in Orlando for 22 invited teams.

Bradley averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season. The 10-year veteran will lose about $650,000 in salary due to his decision to sit out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would likely replace Bradley in the top-seeded Lakers' starting lineup.

Sources told ESPN that J.R. Smith is a top candidate to fill the open roster spot created by Bradley's opt out. Smith, 34, was LeBron James' teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons before James left for the Lakers in 2018.

NBA teams have until July 1 to sign free agents before they travel to Orlando.

RELATED Kobe Bryant high school basketball footage to be auctioned in July