Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (L) was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond said he intends to pick up his player option to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers for another season.

Drummond, who was traded to the Cavaliers by the Detroit Pistons earlier this year, said on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's Le Batard & Friends -- STUpodity podcast that he will "definitely be in Cleveland" next year. According to Spotrac, he has a $28.75 million option for the 2020-21 campaign.

Advertisement

"Yeah, it's going to be hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still," Drummond said. "I definitely will be in Cleveland."

The Cavs sent guard Brandon Knight, forward John Henson and a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Pistons in exchange for Drummond in early February.

The Pistons selected Drummond, who was named All-NBA third team in 2016, in the first round of the 2012 draft out of UConn. The 26-year-old big man has led the league in rebounding on three occasions (2016, 2018-19) in his career.

In 57 games between the Pistons and Cavaliers this season, Drummond has averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.6 blocks and 2.7 assists per game. He currently leads the league in rebounds per contest.